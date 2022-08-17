Manchester United legend charging £4500 for fans to have two-course dinner with him 

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel will be charging fans £4500 for a two-course dinner with him, according to The Sun. This is part of the Evening with Peter Schmeichel event which will be held in London at the Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge in January.

According to the aforementioned source, the cost of the dinner includes a table of up to 10 people in a private dining room. As part of the price, fans will also be getting a signed football shirt from the former Manchester United shot-stopper, a picture with him and tickets for the main show.

It is worth mentioning that the general admission ticket for the event is £40 while the cost for the tickets and a photo is £85. The event will be centered around Peter Schmeichel's career, which will then be followed up by a Q&A session.

Peter Schmeichel has represented three English clubs, including Manchester and Aston Villa. However, he is mostly remembered for his excellent spell at Old Trafford from 1991 to 1999.

The Danish goalkeeper was a vital part of Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering team of 1990s. Schmeichel made a total of 385 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. He even scored a goal for the club against Russian side Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup.

Peter Schmeichel won several trophies at Old Trafford. These include five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League title. Schmeichel was part of the United squad which famously won the treble in 1999.

It is worth mentioning that Peter Schmeichel's son, Kasper, is also a solid goalkeeper. Kasper Schmeichel won the Premier League title in 2016 with Leicester City. The current Danish shot-stopper recently moved to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Manchester United's David De Gea had a terrible outing against Brantford

David De Gea has been Manchester United's number one goalkeeper ever since he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011. The Spanish shot-stopper, however, had a poor outing against Brentford in their most recent Premier League game.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Bees, with De Gea at fault for two of those goals. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper failed to save the ball from a Josh Dasilva shot after just 10 minutes. He then made a distributing error which resulted in the second goal scored by Mathias Jensen.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



De Gea personally asked to do the post match interview. David de Gea: “I cost three points to my team today and it was a poor performance from myself. It was a horrible day”, told @ShamoonHafez De Gea personally asked to do the post match interview. David de Gea: “I cost three points to my team today and it was a poor performance from myself. It was a horrible day”, told @ShamoonHafez. 🚨🔴 #MUFCDe Gea personally asked to do the post match interview. https://t.co/lsqvCskX5P

Manchester United are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League table after losing their opening two games of the new season.

