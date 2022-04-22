Manchester United legend Dennis Irwin reveals his verdict on Erik ten Hag being appointed new manager

Denis Irwin believes Manchester United made the right decision by hiring Erik ten Hag as the new permanent manager. The former Republic of Ireland defender added that the Dutchman could help turn things around at Old Trafford.

Manchester United interviewed a few coaches over the last few months and eventually zeroed down to two – Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino. On Thursday, the Red Devils confirmed the appointment of the Ajax manager, who will take charge from the next season.

Irwin was talking to Sky Sports when he opened up about Ten Hag and what he expects from the incoming manager. He said:

"I'm more than happy. He's an exciting appointment. The style of football he's played at Ajax over the last four and a half years is great to watch. He's had success in Holland and on the European stage, and I think all the fans are right behind it. Yeah, it might take time with an overhaul due in terms of the first-team squad, and we need a bit of patience as well. The best-case scenario is we'll be challenging hopefully in two or three years' time for the league, but I'm excited by the style of football and the fact he seems an honest and hard-working manager."

Rio Ferdinand delighted with Manchester United's decision

Rio Ferdinand also echoed the sentiments of Denis Irwin and added that the club's decision had a lot to do with getting the best out of the players, rather than just going for experience.

He said:

"He has worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and has the experience of being around big players. I think a huge part of what he has to get right at Manchester United is going to be getting it right with players. We've seen many managers with more experience and who've won more than Ten Hag, and with bigger reputations, that have come in and been chewed up by this football club."

Ralf Rangnick has been the interim manager since the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season following a poor run of form.

