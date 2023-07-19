Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar provides positive update from hospital after recent brain hemorrhage incident

Edwin van der Sar recently provided a positive update on his health from the hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage. The Manchester United legend suffered an unfortunate health incident while in Croatia.

He was immediately hospitalized. Ajax has since provided an update on the legendary goalkeeper's health, informing fans that he remained communicative with his family.

Van der Sar took to social media to update fans about his health, saying that he was out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The Dutchman wrote:

"First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages. I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!"

Edwin van der Sar is considered among the finest goalkeepers of the modern era. He made 266 appearances for Manchester United, keeping 136 clean sheets. The 52-year-old also made 312 appearances for Ajax, keeping 139 clean sheets.

He won the UEFA Champions League with both clubs. He also played for Fulham and Juventus during his career. Apart from that, Van der Sar also represented the Dutch national team 130 times in his remarkable career.

When Edwin van der Sar hailed former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's character

During his Manchester United stint, Edwin van der Sar was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The pair shared the pitch 167 times as teammates under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Van der Sar recently lauded Ronaldo for his character and said that the Portuguese icon was a great teammate and even used to play with his kids at times. Speaking about the former United No. 7 on the High Performance Podcast, Van der Sar said:

"Cristiano is a good guy. A lot of people have a really different opinion about him. But I found him funny in the dressing room. If I brought my kids, he would always play with them. I think what he did is incredible."

Van der Sar and Ronaldo's time as teammates ended when the winger joined Spanish giants Real Madrid for a then-world-record fee of £80 million in the summer of 2009.