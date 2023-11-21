Manchester United legend Gary Neville names Liverpool man he would love to bring to Old Trafford tomorrow

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed which Liverpool man he would love to bring to Old Trafford tomorrow. The former Red Devils defender explained that he wouldn't hesitate to snap up Jurgen Klopp if he had the opportunity.

Klopp simply needs no introduction. He's been one of the finest managers in the Premier League and across the globe in the last couple of years, thanks to his tactical acumen and on-field achievements.

The German has done a very commendable job at Liverpool, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup. What's more interesting is that he has achieved all these while being on a budget.

For this reason, Neville considers the Reds gaffer as the best manager in the world right now, snubbing Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who won a historic treble last season. The former Manchester United defender reckons Klopp would be his pick if he were to name a new coach for the Red Devils tomorrow.

“I’d say Jurgen Klopp,” he told The Daily Ketchup Podcast when asked to pick out the best manager in the world at the moment.

“Jurgen Klopp works with a budget which is far less than Pep Guardiola. Pep Guardiola’s a genius, and he’ll be the one who’s remembered forever more. But Jurgen Klopp, for me, is an amazing manager.

“If you said to me which manager could I bring to Manchester United tomorrow, it would be Jurgen Klopp,” he added.

Erik ten Hag under rising pressure at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford has been a subject of speculation for some time. That's due to his team's failure to consistently produce positive performances and results since the campaign kicked off.

As it stands, the Red Devils are technically out of the Premier League title race, as they're sixth with 21 points, having won seven and lost five of their 12 games.

Ten Hag's men are out of the EFL Cup following a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United earlier this month and risk missing out on the UEFA Champions League knockout after losing three of their first four games.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag still has the backing of the club, but it's only a matter of time before the patience wears off if things don't change.