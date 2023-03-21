Manchester United legend Gary Neville wins hearts with amazing gesture for 67-year-old lady at restaurant during Mother’s Day

Manchester United legend Gary Neville appeared as a messiah for a 67-year-old lady and her family on Mother’s Day, dropping them off at a restaurant.

Ann Knowles had left her wheelchair at home in the hope that her family would get a parking spot right in front of the steak restaurant Fazenda in Manchester. Unfortunately, they were out of luck, and Ann had to embark on an eight-minute-long walk to the restaurant.

Although Ann had help from her 69-year-old husband Phil, granddaughter Jess Ward, and Jess’ partner Kian Kempshall, she grew tired and the family had to contemplate turning back.

Luckily, Manchester United icon Neville came to their rescue, carrying Ann into his Land Rover Discovery and then driving the family to the restaurant, where they were meeting other family members. Ann’s daughter, Samantha was pleasantly surprised by Neville’s kindness and thanked him for saving Mother’s Day. She said (via the Sun):

“Mum was exhausted because they'd been walking for ages and then out of nowhere, there was Gary Neville who said he could see they needed help and he couldn't leave her. He physically picked my mum up, her whole body weight in the passenger seat.

“My dad said 'oh, hiya Gary' and got in the car and he drove her to the restaurant. Jess rang and said 'its ok, Gary Neville has picked her up'. I couldn't believe it, it felt like I was in a dream.”

She added:

“I told him he'd done a good deed for the day, that he was amazing and he's saved Mother's Day for my mum.

“He was lovely, he said he could see she needed help and he couldn't leave her. He came at the exact time she needed him.”

Neville also posed for a selfie with the entire family after safely taking Ann to the restaurant. As confirmed by Samantha herself, the boys in her family are all Manchester United supporters, making Neville's gesture look even more surreal.

Ann was healthy before suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2022. She has since learned to walk again but requires the support of a wheelchair for slightly longer distances.

Stan Collymore claims Manchester United could target two key Arsenal players under potential Qatari management

The Glazers family have put Manchester United up for sale, with Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari delegation and Sir Jim Ratcliffe emerging as potential buyers (via the Express). Both potential majority owners recently visited the club to look over their finances. A second round of bidding is expected this week.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews : Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid for Manchester United on Wednesday BREAKING: Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid for Manchester United on Wednesday BREAKING 🚨: Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid for Manchester United on Wednesday 🔴 https://t.co/RynSWUrb2t

Former Liverpool ace Stan Collymore believes Manchester United could look to raid some of their rivals, including Arsenal, after a potential takeover. Revealing the two players United could target, Collymore wrote for CaughtOffside:

“They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership.

“If they get taken over, what’s stopping them from going in for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer? – You’re not telling me Manchester United’s financial power wouldn’t at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think.”

Both Saka and Odegaard have been key in taking Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season. While Saka has scored 12 times and claimed 10 assists in 28 league games, Odegaard has bagged 10 goals and seven assists in 27 matches.

