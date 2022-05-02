Manchester United legend Michael Carrick opens up on Arsenal's top four chances after win over West Ham

Michael Carrick has praised Arsenal's run of form after they climbed back into the top four last night. The Manchester United legend and former caretaker manager has said that Mikel Arteta's side have their fate in their own hands.

Arsenal are fourth in the league table right now – just three points away from 3rd placed Chelsea. However, their main focus will be Tottenham, who sit 5th in the league table and are just two points behind them.

Carrick was on Premier League Productions on Sunday night when he was analyzing their match at West Ham United. After the 2-1 win, the Manchester United legend was full of praise for the Gunners and said:

"They've had a terrific run. People ask questions, would you rather have the points in the bag, or would you rather be chasing the bottom pressure, I would much rather be in a position where it's in your own hands, 100 per cent. And that's where they've found themselves so credit to them that have put themselves in this position because today was not an easy game for them. It gives them a great chance."

Speaking about their chances of finishing in the top four this season, Carrick added:

"The Tottenham game is the one we've spoken about, it's the obvious one but then the other games it's not to say the other teams will win the rest of their games so it's certainly all to play for."

Arsenal vs Chelsea vs Tottenham for the top four spot

Chelsea are still in the driver's seat right now for a place in the Champions League next season, but their loss to Everton has added a new twist to the tale. The Blues are back in the mix, and if they drop more points, there are chances of them slipping out of the top 4.

Arsenal and Tottenham also need to be at their best, but only one can get all 12 points available before the end of the season, as they face each other next week. The North London Derby could very well be the deciding factor in who gets to finish in the top 4 this season.

