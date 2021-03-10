Reported Manchester United target reveals Nemanja Vidic was his "idol”

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has revealed that his idol as a child was Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic. The Serbian has been a key man for Fiorentina this season, despite the club's inconsistent outings in Serie A.

His impressive performances have caught the eye of many top clubs, who are ready to battle for his signature. Juventus, AC Milan, Tottenham, and Manchester United have all been linked with the 23-year-old, who has risen through the ranks to become one of Europe's finest young defenders.

🇷🇸 Nikola Milenkovic is still on #ACMilan's list of targets, according to @cmdotcom.



🤔 A good back-up plan in case Tomori doesn't stay?



📰 Full story: https://t.co/e9eijroYv6 pic.twitter.com/Z8NnUh7eUX — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) March 9, 2021

Speaking to Fiorentina.it, the central defender revealed that while growing up his football idol was Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic.

“When I was little, Serbian defender Vidic, who played for Manchester United, was my idol. He was a very strong defender: I still watch the videos of his highlights today.”

Manchester United linked with Nikola Milenkovic move

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Following a failed move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, Manchester United reportedly turned to Nikola Milenkovic, who has been a long-time target.

Transfer speculation linking the towering Serbian with Manchester United has recently intensified, with reports claiming the club have already made contact ahead of a summer move.

Milenkovic is contracted to Fiorentina until 2022, but it is reported that the Florence-based club are looking to cash in on his €35m price tag.

Advertisement

"I still watch videos of his highlights": Nikola Milenkovic names Manchester United great as hero amid transfer links https://t.co/Wkxx4X6cpZ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) March 9, 2021

Italian news publication Calcio Mercato revealed that Juventus and Manchester United are set to go toe-to-toe to sign him as they both aim to solve their defensive frailties.

Manchester United are reportedly searching for Harry Maguire's center-back partner, as both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have struggled to live up to expectations.

Milenkovic is reportedly keen to move away from the Serie A outfit in search of a new challenge. A move to Old Trafford is definitely on the cards, considering his admiration for his compatriot and Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic.