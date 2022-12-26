Manchester United legend Patrice Evra posts bizarrely hilarious video on Instagram for Christmas

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra left fans in stitches with his latest social media video of Christmas. Evra was seen dressed as Santa while riding his Rudolph as he repeatedly uttered the catchphrase, "I love this game."

The Frenchman eventually proceeded to pass the ropes that barred people from dropping into the sea. He jumped into the water and was absolutely happy while doing so.

Fans had a field day in the comments section of his hilarious Instagram video. However, for those familiar with Evra's antics on social media, it shouldn't come as a surprise. The former left-back has never shied away from expressing himself on social media.

Here's the video:

Evra's former club, Manchester United, meanwhile, will return to action on December 28 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Patrice Evra issues warning to Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez

Chelsea vs Manchester United - Premier League

Patrice Evra is a seasoned veteran who has seen it all during his playing career. The Frenchman has now issued a warning to Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez arrived at the club in the summer from Ajax for a fee of €57 million. Initially, there were doubts about the 5' 9" defender's suitability in the Premier League. While he has proved his critics wrong, Evra reckons the Argentine FIFA World Cup winner could be in for a tough test once teams adapt to his style.

He told Betfair (via Metro):

"Lisandro Martinez has impressed me this season, At the beginning of the season when he signed everyone was talking about his height, but he’s a pitbull. That’s what United fans want to see. The South American players have that passion; they have hunger to give everything; they play with their heart. He wants to bleed for the club, and you can see now partnering him with any player, he will do the job, and he will cover."

Evra added:

"But next year people will know about Martinez; coaches will study him, and they will know his weakness. He’s really aggressive, so maybe people will try to get him sent off. I remember Gabriel Obertan played a game for us; he came on; we won, and he said, 'Patrice wow, it’s so easy to play with you guys, the Premier League is so easy.'"

Evra concluded:

"For some players, it is easy; it wasn’t for me, but consistency is key. Even if Lisandro plays well for the rest of this season, next year it will be tough for him, trust me."

Martinez has made 21 appearances across competitions for United this season.

