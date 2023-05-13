Manchester United legend Patrice Evra shines in rap music video along with hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra recently appeared in rapper Giggs' music video where there was a very bad Cristiano Ronaldo lookalike in the video.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not the only celebrity present in the video, as there was also an Ed Sheeran lookalike present.

You can watch the video below:

The Frenchman also used his famous catchphrase in the video, saying:

"I love this game."

This is not the first time the former Manchester United full-back has done with a crossover with the 40-year-old rapper, Giggs. The rapper is also a close friend to former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

Interestingly enough, the rapper is a namesake of Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrice Evra's former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs.

When Patrice Evra called Cristiano Ronaldo an alien

During his legendary career, Ronaldo has scored over 800 goals, the most by any player in history. When the Portuguese bagged 700 goals for club and country, Evra was left in awe of his former teammate.

Speaking to Betfair, the Frenchman claimed that many people dream of playing 700 matches during their career while Ronaldo has scored 700 goals. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is an alien. I won't call him the GOAT, because he's not from this earth. It's crazy. What I like about Cristiano is his discipline. When I was training with him, that's the word that I had in my head every single day."

"It's unbelievable. People don't reach 700 games, he's scored 700 goals. He's scored 700 goals. 700 times this guy has scored. I can repeat it over and over and it's still hard to believe. But it's Ronaldo, alien is how I'd describe him. Incredible discipline to do it."

Evra continued:

"People don't understand how many sacrifices Cristiano Ronaldo has to make every single day. His diet, his sleep pattern, he can't enjoy going out and having a good drink with friends, so many sacrifices. To have that, it has to be part of your DNA."

Ronaldo's incredible work ethic has seen the Portuguese conquer unimaginable things in the beautiful game. There is no denying the player's status as one of the greatest players ever.

