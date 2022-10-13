Manchester United legend Paul Scholes' all-time XI from 2017 resurfaces; Cristiano Ronaldo makes it but Lionel Messi misses out

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes picked Cristiano Ronaldo but left out Lionel Messi when he chose his all-time XI back in 2017.

Scholes was asked by MARCA to name his best XI of all-time consisting of players that he has played with or against. The legendary midfielder had said about the task of selecting the team:

“I didn’t want to leave anyone out.” (via GiveMeSport)

The Englishman picked his former teammate Peter Schmeichel as the goalkeeper. The Dane was an absolute legend for the Red Devils, keeping 174 clean sheets in 386 appearances. However, he lost the status of a favorite among some United players and fans for the move to Manchester City later in his career.

Three United legends, Gary Neville, Japp Stam, and Rio Ferdinand were part of his all-time XI. Roberto Carlos was the final man in a formidable back four.

Scholes' long-time teammate Ryan Giggs was the team's left-winger. Zinedine Zidane was picked to play at the right side of the midfield.

Barcelona's legendary midfield duo of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta took up the central midfielder roles.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was picked, along with five-time Ballon d'Or winner and arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the center forwards.

The team look solid all around the pitch and have the ability to instill fear in any opponent's heart. However, the absence of Ronaldo's biggest rival is a major talking point.

Considering that Scholes played four times against the PSG attacker, the decision to snub the Argentine might come as a surprise to many.

Graeme Souness revealed he is changing his opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Graeme Souness changed his opinion on who is the best ever

Graeme Souness recently said that he is changing his opinion in the debate over who is greater - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

The former Liverpool star said that he has always preferred the Argentine maestro. However, he admitted that Ronaldo, who scored his 700th club career goal during Manchester United's 2-1 away win against Everton, is making him reconsider his thoughts.

Souness said on talkSPORT (via The Mirror):

“I've always leant towards Messi. Those two are the best two ever. I played against Maradona, but longevity comes into it. Ronaldo has done it in the big leagues. Messi has huffed and puffed in France and obviously he's done in Spain and the Champions League. But Cristiano's done it in three leagues now. Spain, Italy, and England, whereas Messi, OK he's having a good year this year, but he's only really done it in Spain.”

