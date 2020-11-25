Manchester United legend Paul Scholes picks Donny van de Beek's best position 

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes Donny van de Beek is most effective as a deep-lying midfielder. Scholes made this observation after the player's impressive showing against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League League on Tuesday night.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled for regular playing time since joining Manchester United from Ajax in the summer. He has been unable to break into United's starting line-up in the Premier League but has been a regular starter in the club's Champions League playing XI.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried playing Van de Beek in a variety of midfield combinations in the early weeks of the season. Solskjaer, though, decided to play the Dutchman as a defensive midfielder last night.

Van de Beek started in the deep-lying midfield role alongside Fred, with Bruno Fernandes operating in a more advanced role. He was moved further forward when Nemanja Matic replaced Fernandes in the second half and ended up playing a key role in United's fourth goal on the night.

Paul Scholes has told United where they should be playing Donny van de Beek #mufc https://t.co/wavggtf0AQ pic.twitter.com/akeG5kv6Ra — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 25, 2020

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was impressed with Van de Beek's performance against Istanbul Basaksehir. Scholes went on to say that the former Ajax man could make the position his own in the future.

"Where he played tonight looked like his best position. I think he'll be willing to try and do that (defensive side). But it won't be the defensive quality he'll bring to the team, it'll be the link-up play with the forward players, which is important," Scholes told BT Sport.

Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand believe Manchester United must play Donny van de Beek more regularly.

Manchester United v İstanbul Basaksehir: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Scholes' former United teammate Rio Ferdinand went on to question why Van de Beek is yet to start for the Red Devils in the Premier League. The Dutchman has failed to regularly start in the domestic campaign despite putting together a string of impressive displays in the Champions League.

"It's a great night for Donny van de Beek, he's waited a long time, the big signing, £40 million. I think Ole is the man to answer that question (why he's not been playing regularly)," Ferdinand said.

"He's not one of those players that is waiting to adjust, I think he's a player who has a great understanding of the game. He was educated at Ajax, and as we all know, their academy is definitely about education," continued Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender also praised Van de Beek's all-round game and his ability to play different roles from the middle of the park.

"As you saw today, it was telling of the way he played. He can play off one touch, two touch, he can play as a deep-lying player, as an eight, or even as a 10, as we see later in the game," commented Ferdinand.

Donny van de Beek's form will be welcomed by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has been unable to get the best out of star midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been left out of United's starting XI in recent weeks.

"He showed why he's so highly thought of in European football."



"He will make other players tick and perform better."@rioferdy5 and Paul Scholes liked what they saw as Donny van de Beek ran the show in midfield for Man Utd 👏 pic.twitter.com/bAJpaQPW5l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2020

Van de Beek has now provided Solskjaer with another quality option in the center of the park, to compliment the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Fred, who have upped their game in recent weeks.