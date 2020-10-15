Manchester United legend Paul Scholes picks player who could reach levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has said that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could reach the same levels as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the future.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg last January after a sensational goal-scoring record at the Austrian club. The young Norwegian and his Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho have been tipped, along with Kylian Mbappe, as few of the biggest prospects in European and world football at the moment.

Scholes has now said that Haaland definitely has the potential to eventually become as good as the two superstars of world football are right now

"I think Haaland is sensational," Scholes told Stadium Astro.

"I think he'll be up there with your Ronaldo's and Messi's levels possibly from what I've seen so far.

Paul Scholes says Manchester United didn't need Jadon Sancho

Erling Haaland has been tipped for greatness by Paul Scholes

Scholes, who is currently the caretaker manager of League Two side Salford City, said that his former club Manchester United should have been targeting Haaland during the summer, instead of their long chase of English youngster Sancho.

"That's why I just never felt Sancho was the right type of player because we've got three of that type of player already," Scholes said.

The Red Devils wanted to add Sancho to a squad that already has Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

"To spend £100m or whatever, I didn't think it was right. I wasn't that disappointed.

"Look, he's a brilliant player and he'll probably improve any team but I just didn't think there was the need for him this year."

Manchester United spent the whole summer trying to convince Broussia Dortmund to sell Sancho, but the German side stuck to their guns, after the Red Devils could not match their asking price.

Manchester United instead signed Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, while also signing young wingers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

Haaland, during the current international break, scored a hat-trick for Norway, during their 4-0 win against Romania in the UEFA Nations league.

Haaland said after that game that he was enjoying playing with Real Madrid's young star Martin Odegaard.

"It's nice to play with Odegaard. It will only get better in the years to come. We are still young."

Haaland, with Dortmund, and Manchester United both begin their UEFA Champions League campaigns next week. The Red Devils face a trip to Paris to take on last year's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain, while Dortmund travel to Rome to face Lazio.