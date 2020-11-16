Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has admitted that he considered a move to Everton after deciding to come out of retirement in 2012.

Scholes retired from football in 2011 after spending all 16 years of his career at Old Trafford with the Red Devils. Scholes had rejected requests from Sir Alex Ferguson to extend his career but returned to football in 2012.

Scholes took four months off football after retiring and said he was feeling the fittest he had felt in years. He was keen to get back in the game after working with Manchester United's Under-23's.

The midfielder wanted to return to Manchester United but reportedly believed that Sir Alex Ferguson would not want him back, as he spent seven months out of the game at the age of 36.

He then spoke to those closest to him, and former Manchester United defender and friend Phil Neville tried to convince him to join Everton. Paul Scholes eventually spoke to Mike Phelan and Sir Alex Ferguson about a potential return to Old Trafford.

🔴 Paul Scholes’ @ManUtd career:



🏟 709 appearances

⚽️ 152 goals

🅰️ 73 assists

🦁 11 Premier League titles

🏆 2 Champions League titles

🌍 FIFA Club World Cup

🗺 Intercontinental Cup

🏆 3 FA Cups

🎖 2 League Cups



🧙‍♂️ Happy birthday to a one-club man & midfield maestro. pic.twitter.com/dBx4uhaPCX — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) November 16, 2020

Paul Scholes said he considered joining Everton before before signing a six-month deal with Manchester United after coming out of retirement

Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League

The Scottish manager welcomed Paul Scholes back with open arms and signed him to a six-month deal, ruling out the possibility of him joining Everton.

Scholes, however, admitted that he would have broken his record as a one-club man to join Everton, if Manchester United had not agreed to his request to return.

Advertisement

"I came back in September with Warren Joyce and the U23's and I was training every day,' Scholes told DAZN.

"I felt as fit as I'd probably ever had done after having four months off, it was just the break I needed. I said to Joyce that I wanted to play again, I just wanted to play. Where it was I don't care. I didn't expect United to want me back. I spoke to Phil Neville and he said, 'Come and play for Everton.'"

"I've never really wanted to play for anyone else or be involved with any other club but if that was the only option I had then I might have done it. I don't know."

Paul Scholes joined Manchester United's coaching staff after retiring in 2011, meaning he was already spending most of his time at United's training ground and had started training with the first-team, but only in a coaching capacity.

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes admits he thought about joining Everton #MUFC https://t.co/B3MYxprwkm — ManUtdTimes (@manutdtimes) November 16, 2020

Advertisement

The former England international made his full debut for Manchester United in the 1994–95 season. He went on to make 718 appearances for United, the third-highest number of appearances by any player for the club.

With United, Paul Scholes won 25 trophies including 11 Premier League titles (more than any other English player) and two UEFA Champions League titles.