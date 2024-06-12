Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand decides whether Portugal are better with Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI or not

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Portugal are better off with Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup ahead of Euro 2024.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker proved his worth in the qualification stages, bagging 10 goals in nine matches. Therefore, speaking in support of Ronaldo, Ferdinand, who has shared the pitch on 221 occasions with the former for the Red Devils, said (via EUROSPORT):

"He scored 10 goals in those nine qualifiers for Portugal. If you looked at him in isolation at that World Cup, I might agree with you. But if you look at the qualification process, without him, they don't qualify."

To date, Ronaldo has participated in 25 matches in the European Championships, bagging 14 goals and nine assists. He will be entering this competition for the sixth time and will become the first player to do so.

On top of his good form for Portugal in the qualification stages, the 39-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign with Al-Nassr. He made 45 appearances across competitions for the Riyadh-based side, bagging 44 goals and 13 assists.

Amid this incredible form, it is extremely likely that Ronaldo will start for his country under Roberto Martinez. They play their first match against the Czech Republic in a Group F encounter on Tuesday (June 18).

In their latest friendly against Ireland, Ronaldo bagged a brace for his nation as they completed a comfortable 3-0 victory on Tuesday (June 11).

Pundit Ally McCoist says Portugal are better without ex-Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo

Pundit Ally McCoist disagreed in a debate with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand over whether Cristiano Ronaldo ought to be starting for Portugal in Euro 2024.

A huge chunk of his argument came from the fact that the Portuguese looked a better side without Ronaldo in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking about this, McCoist said (via EUROSPORT):

"I'm going to say what I've said, because the new coach has come in and brought him back and I haven't seen enough from him. But having watched him in the World Cup in Qatar, I definitely felt that Portugal at that time were a better team with him on the bench."

During the World Cup, Ronaldo bagged just one goal and no assists from his five appearances. Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-final after losing the match 1-0.