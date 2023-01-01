Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand names Arsenal star as Premier League Young Player of the Year 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been impressed by Bukayo Saka's performances and claimed that the Arsenal starlet is already the Premier League's young player of the season. He further added that Manchester City's Erling Haaland deserves the award for the senior player of the season.

Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners within two minutes of their Premier League away clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and provided six assists so far this season.

The Gunners are currently leading their clash against Brighton by a scoreline of 4-1. Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah have also gotten on the scoresheet for Mikel Arteta's team.

Saka's performances for Arsenal have been brilliant this season. Hence, it is understandable why he has earned plaudits from Ferdinand. The legendary central defender tweeted:

"#saka is PL young player of the year already….hand it to him asap….and give Haaland the senior award too while ya at it!!"

Jamie Carragher snubbed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for manager of the year

Jamie Carragher snubbed Mikel Arteta while choosing his candidate for the manager of the year award. While Arsenal have done wonders under Arteta this season, Carragher believes Eddie Howe has done an even better job with Newcastle United.

The Magpies are currently third in the Premier League table. Here's what Carragher wrote for The Telegraph:

"Eddie Howe is the Premier League manager of 2022. The first phase of the new era at Newcastle United is a triumph of coaching more than the result of a financial revolution, I don’t believe any other manager could have bettered Howe’s work at St James’ Park over the past 12 months."

He further added:

"Had the club’s Saudi Arabia owners somehow lured Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to the north east upon completing their takeover, the team would not be in a stronger position. Much has been made of the money available at Newcastle and where it will eventually take the club. It is inaccurate and unfair to judge Howe's early work through that lens."

