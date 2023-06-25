Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reveals how much he’d be worth in the current market

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes he would be worth around an astounding $170 million in today's market.

Ferdinand made a name for himself in the Premier League, playing for the likes of West Ham United and Leeds United. In the summer of 2002, he joined Manchester United for £30 million on a five-year deal.

This made the former England international the most expensive British footballer at the time, as well as the world's most expensive player.

The 44-year-old went on to have a storied 12-year career at Manchester United, becoming one of the best center-backs in the world. Ferdinand formed a formidable partnership with Nemanja Vidic at the heart of the Red Devils' defense, making 455 appearances in all competitions. He also scored eight goals and provided nine assists.

He also won 14 trophies during his time at Old Trafford, including six Premier League titles. When asked about how much he would be worth in today's market, Rio Ferdinand replied (via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE):

"$100m would be cheap [for me] in today's market. $170m, $400,000 a week, that's what I'll be now."

The transfer market today is much more inflated than it was back when Rio Ferdinand played. With the likes of Harry Maguire costing $102 million and Lisandro Martinez being recruited for $62 million, it is understandable why Ferdinand has valued himself so highly.

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to improve their midfield by signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni's position in Los Blancos' starting XI is likely to be under threat following Jude Bellingham's big-money move from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The 23-year-old has made 50 appearances for Real Madrid this season but has failed to justify his €100 million transfer fee yet.

The France international currently has five years of his contract remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it is reported that Real Madrid would be willing to sell him for €80 million (via Evening Standard).

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Tchouameni this summer and made a €55 million bid last week. Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to enter the race to sign the 23-year-old as well. On his Vibe with FIVE podcast, he said:

“In midfield, you know who I would go and get? I would go try to get Tchouameni. He’s the one who doesn’t play, he is the odd man out at the moment. I’d go and try and get him. Massive improvement.”

Aurelien Tchouameni would be a massive signing for Erik ten Hag and Co. He would provide competition to the likes of Casemiro, Fred, and Christian Eriksen and boost Manchester United's chances of winning silverware next season.

