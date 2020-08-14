Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand today urged the club to pull out all stops and ensure that they sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The pursuit of Sancho was always set to define Manchester United's summer. And right now, it looks as though the Red Devils could be priced out of a deal for the young English winger.

Borussia Dortmund heads Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke have made it clear that Sancho will stay in Germany. They've also stated that the Black and Yellow have started planning for next season with Sancho in the squad.

In an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said of Sancho:

“He is fantastic. If he does come he’ll be an added value in terms of quality, no doubt."

Ferdinand, who spent 12 years at Manchester United between 2002 and 2014, is no stranger to success at Old Trafford. The defender won six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 as a player at the club.

Rio Ferdinand believes Jadon Sancho will have an immediate effect on Manchester United's starting eleven

The Jadon Sancho saga is set to carry on until the end of the transfer window

Ferdinand said that Manchester United always need players who are fighting for their spot in every position across the pitch.

“Manchester United need top players who are going to have an effect on their first XI and I think Jadon Sancho falls into that category."

“If you look at successful Man United sides over the years, successful periods, there were players fighting for every position and if you substitute one out and you brought one in there was no change in the quality or the output," he said.

Sancho is said to be interested in a move to Manchester United, with several reports claiming that he's agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club. That would mean that there is just the small matter of agreeing a fee with Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United to secure the signing.

However, last week, Zorc said that Dortmund had already extended Sancho's contract on improved terms until 2023. And that meant there was no real reason for Dortmund to have to sell right now.

It has also been indicated that Sancho is willing to stay at Dortmund for one more season. The former Manchester City starlet will wait for a move back to his home country, should no one be willing to pay the transfer fee that Dortmund are demanding for him this summer.

Sancho made 32 appearances in Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 16.