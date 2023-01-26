Manchester United legend Roy Keane urges Marcus Rashford to make Cristiano Ronaldo demand with 'main man' claim

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has urged Marcus Rashford to become the main man at Old Trafford. The pundit believes the forward has the quality to lead the Red Devils and has backed him to succeed.

Rashford has been in fine form since returning from the FIFA World Cup. He has scored or assisted in all but one match since the season restarted, helping the Red Devils build up a stunning run.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, Keane claimed Rashford was hitting his peak right now. He has backed the forward to keep the form going and said:

"Marcus, what is he 25 years of age? This is where he's peaking now. Over the last few years he's played a lot of games for United, big games for England, and sometimes the penny drops for a player in terms of his decision-making and putting the ball in the back of the net. They've kind of needed him."

The Red Devils legend added:

"This is the question mark I've had over Marcus the last few years - has he got that personality to step up to the plate? United have had some great strikers over the years - Ronaldo, [Ruud] van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, Mark Hughes, the list goes on and on. I think United need someone like that and I hope Marcus is saying 'listen, I want that responsibility to be the main man.'"

He continued:

"There's been question marks so stick your chest out, the last few years have been like really? Can he? He does it every now and again, but the best players turn up week in, week out. Now Marcus looks like he's enjoying that responsibility which is great to see."

Manchester United still active in all competitions

Manchester United are in a good situation right now as they are the only top Premier League club remaining in both domestic cup competitions.

They are also challenging for the top four this season while also competing in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the league table - 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

