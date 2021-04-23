Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs charged with assault

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his former girlfriend. The Welshman was accused of committing the crime in November of last year.

According to BBC News, Welsh and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been accused of causing bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville and common assault of her sister as well. The Welshman has also been charged with coercive or controlling behaviour, which he was accused of between 2017 to 2020.

The Crown Prosecution Service released a statement which read:

"We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr. Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 28."

"The CPS made the decision to charge Mr. Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police. Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial," the statement continued.

Following the accusations, the former Manchester United captain, in a statement to the press, said:

"I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations. I look forward to clearing my name."

The Manchester United legend has also been removed from his role as the Wales national team coach in light of these accusations.

Robert Page will replace the former Manchester United man

Ryan Giggs and Robert Page at a Wales training session.

The Welsh FA confirmed that Giggs' assistant manager Robert Page will take over from the former Manchester United man as the new head coach of the national team heading into the European Championships in the summer.

A statement released on their official website read:

"The Football Association of Wales has noted the decision of The Crown Prosecution Service to proceed with charging Ryan Giggs, the Men’s national team manager. In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s national team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg."

Giggs showed his support for Page's appointment, saying in his statement:

"I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer."

Ryan Giggs stands charged with "engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm... A 3rd charge of assault by beating relating to a 2nd woman has also been authorised."

