Manchester United legend says he would have 'liked to play under' Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United legend Roy Keane recently said that he would have liked to play under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season, bringing an end to a nine-year stint at the club. Sky Sports host Dave Jones mentioned on Sunday how in football a player or manager usually knows when the end is coming for them. The former United captain answered:

"Which could be difficult. But I think if they [Liverpool] win the neext couple of games, it'd be a little bit easier. And as I mentioned earlier, It's kind of a disappointing end of the season for Liverpool. Step back. you have to sometimes. Look at the bigger picture, what he [Klopp] has done for this football club."

Keane added:

"It's fantastic, we talk about the style of football, it's been eantertaining, he's given the young players a chance. They're back up at the highest level. He's won some of the biggest prizes. He's also missed out, it's been a rollercoaster for him."

He continued:

"We see in his interviews, he's a very honest manager... He's not like thisrobot after games who's almost media trained. Back in the day when I arrived as a player, I think i'd have liked to play under him as a player."

The Manchester United legend further termed Klopp as world-class and said that he deserves a break as managing a top club like Liverpool is draining.

Roy Keane compares Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's managing style with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Roy Keane said that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is someone who constantly shows affection to his players to keep them motivated. He contrasted that with Sir Alex Ferguson's style.

Keane captained Manchester United and made 479 appearances under Ferguson, winning numerous trophies. Speaking about the difference between the legendary Scotsman and Klopp, he said (via Caught Offside):

"Maybe not too many hugs but I didn't want any. We were there to do a job and win trophies and that's the style of that manager. Things have changed. We see most managers now on the pitch every week, times are changing."

Both Klopp and Ferguson made their mark in English football, albeit in different eras and different kinds of tenures at their respective clubs. While Sir Alex won numerous trophies with Manchester United, Klopp won at least one of each trophy with the Merseysiders.