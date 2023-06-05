Manchester United legend sends wishes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s kids on birthday

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra recently took to Instagram to wish Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's kids Mateo and Eva Maria happy birthdays.

Ronaldo posted a snap alongside Rodriguez, Ronaldo Jr., Mateo, Eva, and Alana Martina. The 38-year-old Portuguese captioned the image:

"Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all."

Patrice Evra left a comment on the post, writing:

"Happy birthday."

Here's Evra's comment:

Evra wishes Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's children happy birthday

Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo were born on June 5, 2017. They are Ronaldo's second and third child and were born as twins.

Patrice Evra, meanwhile, was teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Frenchman shared the pitch with the Portuguese superstar 121 times during his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared an emotional message for her sister Ivana Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's sister Ivana Rodriguez recently graduated. Georgina attended her sister's graduation ceremony. Along with a video, she penned a heartfelt message, writing:

"My graduate Shima ♥️ I still remember when you were preparing for the selectivity and the day you received the final grade. Your beginnings in Madrid, your study material paid in installments, your endless days of work, of university and the thousand hours of subway, in which you made your study place and your dining room."

She added:

"It has been a very long road, in which we have lived our worst and best moments of our lives. But here we are still united and winning. Once again, you have achieved what you set out to do. What a proud woman and sister. We will continue to inspire and support each other forever. I love you seagull."

Ivana Rodriguez was visibly elated with Georgina Rodriguez's gesture and left an emotional comment under Rodriguez's post on Instagram. Ivana wrote as a comment:

"Thank you sister You made me cry 😥 But with emotion. Remembering how hard the road has been for both of us and how lucky we are today. We will always fight together. You are the best of my life, you already know it. The person who has accompanied me the longest in life."

She added:

"Our mutual support, through thick and thin. We will continue to win. Together. Always. I wish to be seagulls again as little ones. 😅 💘✨🙏 Thank you for ALWAYS helping me. This graduation is also yours. I dedicate. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓💪💪❤️❤️ I love you to infinity and beyond, Seagull."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together as a couple since 2016 when the Portuguese used to play for Real Madrid. The Al-Nassr superstar now lives in Riyadh with Georgina and the kids.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes