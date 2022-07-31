Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson takes brutal dig at Arsenal in chat with Frankie Dettori

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson recently poked fun at Arsenal supporter and superstar jockey Frankie Dettori, claiming that the Gunners will be relegated next season.

Ferguson, who won a whopping 38 trophies with the Red Devils, bumped into Dettori at Goodwood in West Sussex on Saturday, July 30. Posing for photos, he offered a tongue-in-cheek prediction involving the north London outfit. He told reporters:

"A quote familiar to Frank: Arsenal are getting relegated this year. He told me that himself."

Both the Gunners and United have been active in the ongoing transfer window after finishing fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League last season. While the Gunners accumulated 69 points, United claimed only 58.

The Mikel Arteta-coached side have announced the arrivals of five new players. They have signed striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos.

Meanwhile, United have snapped up centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Earlier in May, Dettori shared his two cents after the Gunners missed out on a UEFA Champions League by two points. He said:

"Again, we underachieved. We had a little bit of a run three parts into the season, but everything fell apart again the last few games. Look, we have got to be in the UEFA Champions League. We can't, year after year, afford not being in the UEFA Champions League."

While the Gunners are scheduled to open their Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on August 5, the Red Devils will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home on the same day.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plan: “We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well…”.“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. @SamBIitz Mikel Arteta on Arsenal plan: “We are still hoping to do something else if the market allows. You have seen some movement in the last few days as well…”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“We want to get the perfect balance and the plan we wanted from the beginning”. @SamBIitz https://t.co/e8tAMYztyn

Glen Johnson predicts Arsenal and Manchester United's chances next season

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson recently talked about his favourites for the top six in next season's Premier League. Speaking to GGRecon, he said:

"I'm going to go Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United sixth. I don't think Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United can break into the top three, so those positions are already boxed off."

Last season, Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years, garnering 93 points to finish a point ahead of Liverpool.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far