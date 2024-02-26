Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney announces next step in career after Birmingham City sack

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney is set to join the BBC as a pundit ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest. The 38-year-old, who was sacked by Championship side Birmingham City last month, is still keen on finding a managerial position as well.

Rooney said (via the BBC):

“Watching the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup every year was always very special growing up. I’m so excited to be joining up with the team to cover what will undoubtedly be an action-packed tie in this historic competition. Having played and managed in the competition, it’s great to be on the other side of the camera this time and hopefully I can bring some of that FA Cup experience to the coverage.”

The legendary forward began his managerial career as player-manager with Derby County in 2021. He eventually left the side in 2022 to manage MLS side DC United, who he had played for from 2018 to 2020. He made his return to English football the subsequent year, taking up the job at Birmingham City in October 2023.

However, a poor run of results saw Rooney win just two of his 15 games in charge before being sacked in January. The side find themselves in 18th with 38 points from 33 games, just three points off the drop zone.

Wayne Rooney insists focus on managerial career despite new job

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney recently spoke about his ideas for continuing his career. On the Stick to Football podcast, the 38-year-old claimed that he was still looking for managerial openings.

This comes after the BBC announced that he would join as a pundit for Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest. He was recently relieved of his duties at Championship side Birmingham City.

Despite joining the punditry team, he insists that he is still keen on continuing his managerial career, saying on Stick to Football podcast recently:

“I would, 100 per cent [take a job in League One]. I want to get back into managing and I want to prove myself – whether that’s League Two, League One or Championship. It’s all experience – I’m only 38, I’ve had three managerial jobs. I’ve got quite a bit of experience, like with Derby in administration, and going out to the States."

“I’ve got a bit of experience to lean on now, I’m still young in terms of a manager. I want to focus on getting back into management. The main thing for me is to completely cut out what I’ve done as a player and almost start again as a manager."

United will face fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, February 28.