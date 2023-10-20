Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney backs Real Madrid man to become the 'future captain of England'

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham to follow in his footsteps and become England captain.

Rooney captained the Three Lions from 2014 til 2017 when he announced his international retirement. He has been an avid watcher of the Three Lions as they confirmed their place at next year's European Championships.

Bellingham appears to have caught the Manchester United hero's eye with his phenomenal performances. Rooney reckons he is the future captain of England. He said (via Metro):

"Jude has got the potential to be one of, if not the best, if he carries on the way he is going, so I think we really have to support him because in my eyes he’s the future captain of England."

Bellingham, 20, is enjoying a remarkable season for club and country. He moved to Real Madrid in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. That price tag has been no burden on the 2023 Golden Boy nominee as he's bagged 10 goals and three assists in just 10 appearances across competitions.

Rooney has taken charge of Birmingham City, the club where the Madrid star started his career. He hopes that the former Blues academy graduate is protected:

"We need to protect him and really look at him as the future of England. He just needs to keep [doing] what he’s doing and stay focused. He’s only 20 but already he has the career of a 24 or 25-year-old with the big games that he has played and the number of games he’s played."

Bellingham has also excelled for England since making his debut aged 17. He's managed two goals and five assists in 27 caps for Gareth Southgate's side.

The in-form Real Madrid star does have experience captaining teams as he became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history last season. He also is the youngest skipper to score in a UEFA Champions League game.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham turned down a move to Manchester United

The Real Madrid star turned Manchester United down three years ago.

The Red Devils courted Bellingham during his time at Birmingham in 2020. However, they lost out on signing the England international to Bundesliga side Dortmund who paid €30 million for his signature.

Bellingham explained why he chose to turn down a move to Manchester United. He said (via The Mirror) shortly after his move:

“I just think the way Dortmund integrate young players into the first-team squad is next level. There is not a club in Europe that does it quite like them. The way they are pushed and can also be reeled back in."

The Real Madrid star insisted that Manchester United had a good squad but he wanted Dortmund:

“Man United have a great squad. And my decision had nothing to do with money. And I was so focused and so happy with the interest from Dortmund that this became my first choice."

Bellingham enjoyed three years at Signal Iduna Park, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists in 132 games. He was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year last season.