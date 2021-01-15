Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney named new Derby County manager

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been named as the new Derby County manager, as confirmed by the club. The Englishman was in temporary charge of the Rams since November after the dismissal of Phillip Cocu; he has now been handed the reins on a full-time basis.

Wayne Rooney joined Derby County in January 2020 as a player-coach and was immediately given the armband. The former Manchester United star played 24 games last campaign, scoring six times. This season, the Englishman has ten appearances for Derby County, scoring once.

The 35-year-old joined Manchester United from Everton in the summer of 2004 and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Englishman enjoyed a magnificent career at Old Trafford, winning every trophy possible, before making a return to his boyhood club Everton ahead of the 2017/18 season. After a season with the Toffees, he joined MLS side DC United, where he played for two seasons, scoring 25 goals from 52 appearances, before joining Derby County.

When the Rams decided to sack Phillip Cocu in November last year, the former Manchester United striker stepped up to take charge of the team.

Supported by fellow coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, Wayne Rooney oversaw nine games, winning three and registering four draws. After being handed the managerial job, the Englishman has decided to finally hang up his boots after a long and fruitful career.

Captain. Leader. The greatest.@WayneRooney: The Manager 🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021

As he takes on a permanent role, Wayne Rooney will retain the same backroom staff.

Rosenior is set to become the assistant manager while Given will take up the role of the first-team coach. The academy coach will move to the position of first-team goalkeeping coach, and Walker will continue as a first-team development coach. Steve McClaren will remain as a technical director and an advisor to the board of directors.

Wayne Rooney is 'honoured' to take over the reins at Derby County

Wayne Rooney promises to give his all after being appointed the manager of Derby County on a permanent basis.

“To be allowed to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard,and Phillip Cocu is such an honour, and I can promise everyone is involved in the club and all our fans, my staff that I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club”, said Wayne Rooney.

First saw Wayne Rooney play for Everton reserves at Old Trafford in 2002, when he tried to score from inside his own half. He was a frigthening force of nature in his teens and early 20. Though never the same player again after Munich 2010, he won everything his talent deserved. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney played 559 games for Manchester United in all competitions and is the club’s record goalscorer with 253 goals.