Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reacts on induction into Premier League Hall of Fame

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has reacted following his induction in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The current Derby County manager had an illustrious playing career, winning many club and individual honours. He has now been honoured with an induction in the Premier League Hall of Fame for his successful explpits as a player.

Rooney reacted to the news by tweeting:

"It's a huge honour to be named in the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted."

He continued:

"It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times."

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney



It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted.It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame It's a huge honour to be named in the @premierleague Hall of Fame, alongside some amazing players who have already been inducted. It was always my dream to play in the Premier League, score goals, and win trophies. Incredibly proud to have won the title 5 times. #PLHallofFame https://t.co/gn0j07qfM9

During his time with Manchester United and boyhood club Everton, Rooney racked up 491 Premier League appearances, scoring 208 goals and contributing 112 assists.

He won five Premier League titles and sits second in the Premier League's top goalscorers of all time. Rooney won the 2009-10 PFA Player of the Season award and is the record goalscorer for both England and Manchester United.

For many, he is Manchester United's greatest ever talent, having joined from Everton for £20 million in 2004. Rooney broke onto the scene with a famous goal against Arsenal in 2002 and never looked back.

SPORTbible @sportbible 🏻



On this day in 2002, a 16-year-old @WayneRooney introduced himself to the world by scoring the winner for Everton against Arsenal. What a player. On this day in 2002, a 16-year-old @WayneRooney introduced himself to the world by scoring the winner for Everton against Arsenal. What a player. 👏🏻 https://t.co/8qMjeQEciI

What do footballing legends have to say about Wayne Rooney?

Rooney has been praised by many legends of the game.

Rooney's former teammate and current Red Devils forward Cristiano Ronaldo spoke in the documentary Rooney: The Man Behind the Goals (via Eurosport):

“The power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength, and he never stops. He’s a fantastic team player, and he scores. He’s a fantastic boy, and he helped me a lot when he came to join us in Manchester.”

PSG and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi commented on the former England captain saying (via DreamTeamFC):

“There has always been a great deal of respect between myself and Wayne Rooney. For me, he is the greatest English player of the generation.”

Rooney's former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Fergusom commented on the star following his signing in 2004, saying:

"Wayne is truly blessed. He doesn’t just have ability; he has a fire inside him."

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry spoke highly of Wayne Rooney, saying:

“You will only truly appreciate Rooney when he has retired. It’s a shame, but it’s always like that. Trust me, people talk about him outside of this country. In Spain and France, he is appreciated as a top, top player.”

It is clear the United legend is one of the Premier League's greatest ever players and deserves the honour of induction in the competition's Hall of Fame.

Edited by Bhargav