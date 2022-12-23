Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction after catching him at a pub

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has opened up about the first time he encountered former manager Sir Alex Ferguson's wrath. The iconic Premier League striker played under Ferguson's guidance for nearly a decade after joining the club in 2004 for a record fee.

The manager was known for maintaining a strong presence at Old Trafford. He notably became upset when he learned that Rooney, Manchester United's teenage star at the time, had been in a pub.

Rooney revealed that he had gone to his local pub with his parents and only had a soft drink. However, the former Manchester United manager's spies had reported the incident, and Rooney was summoned for a reprimand.

Writing in his book Wayne Rooney: My Decade in the Premier League, the England legend revealed:

"The manager seemed like a really good bloke, but the next day I experienced his legendary influence first hand. It was a nice afternoon so I drove over to Crocky (Croxteth in Liverpool) to see the family.

"On the way, I spotted Mum and Dad in the car park of the local pub and I pulled over to say hello. We decided to go in for a drink, a diet pop for me."

"I was only there for 10 or 15 minutes before I went home, but a day later, the manager called me into his office," Rooney added. "My first summons. [Ferguson said] 'Wayne, what were you doing in that pub in Croxteth yesterday?'"

Manchester United's iconic duo Wayne Rooney and Sir Alex Ferguson had an interesting relationship at Old Trafford

While Manchester United had spent £25 million on Rooney following his impressive performance with England at the Euros, the player was still considered a rough diamond. However, he went on to impress dramatically at Old Trafford, becoming the Red Devils' best goalscorer in history with 253 goals.

Rooney and Ferguson's relationship would have its ups and downs over the years. The star forward eventually became the club's all-time leading scorer, but in 2010, he questioned Manchester United's transfer policies and submitted a transfer request.

He later had a change of heart and signed a new contract, resolving his differences with Ferguson.

Throughout his tenure, Ferguson was known for having confrontations with players who disagreed with him and for moving on from those who were no longer a good fit for the club. Jaap Stam, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Roy Keane are just a few examples of players who left Old Trafford under strained circumstances.

