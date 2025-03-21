Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt reveal stance on potential Marcus Rashford's return to club 

Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt have shared their thoughts on Marcus Rashford’s potential return to the club. The English winger left his boyhood club to join Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

Rashford joined United’s academy at the age of eight and progressed through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2015. Over the past decade, he established himself as one of the Red Devils’ key players, scoring 138 goals in 426 appearances before his departure.

However, Rashford has been inconsistent over the past two seasons and subsequently moved to Villa on loan after falling out of favor with Ruben Amorim. Since making the switch, he has registered four assists in nine appearances and earned a call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Nicky Butt, who coached Rashford during his time in United’s academy, expressed his hope that the forward returns to the club. Drawing from his own experience, Butt suggested that a loan move could benefit the 27-year-old.

“Hopefully, who knows, if he comes back to Man United, you just don’t know. I went on loan to Birmingham from Newcastle, I never thought for one minute I’d go back. I ended up going back and was five years there and captain for three years. You never know what’s going to happen with football. I’d like to see him back in a Man United shirt, but who knows,” he said (via Manchester Evening News).

Giggs, meanwhile, admitted uncertainty about Rashford’s return but highlighted that the winger appears to be playing with more freedom at Villa compared to recent years at United.

“Looking from the outside, it does look like he’s got the world on his shoulders. He’s forgotten what it’s like to play with freedom. It’s great to see him doing well at Villa. I don’t know whether he’ll come back. I’m not too sure. Obviously you’d like that because we just talked about young players coming through, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen,” he stated.

Aston Villa have the option to make Rashford’s move permanent in the summer for a reported fee of £40 million. With key fixtures approaching, consistent performances could strengthen his chances of securing a permanent move away from United next summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said about Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Thomas Tuchel has rewarded Rashford’s impressive form with a call-up to the national team for their upcoming matches against Albania and Latvia. The winger’s last appearance for the Three Lions was over a year ago, making this return a welcome one.

Tuchel emphasized that bringing Rashford back into the fold was important, highlighting how the winger has stepped up since moving to Aston Villa.

“I had the feeling that we need to reward him now, we need to feel him, he needs to be close to me, that he does not fall back into old routines,” He stepped up his game impressively [at Villa] against the ball. This is the most important point for him – the intensity after ball loss. The tracking back on the side. The sprinting. The hunting down. Making sure you’re in position,” he said (via Guardian).

After the England fixtures, Marcus Rashford will return to his club in time for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Preston North End. Villa will then face Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest in the league before a massive Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain.

