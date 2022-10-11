Manchester United-linked attacker prefers Real Madrid transfer - Reports

Rumored Manchester United target Cody Gakpo would reportedly prefer a move to Real Madrid over a shift to Old Trafford in the near future.

Gakpo was also previously linked with Leeds United. However, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the PSV Eindhoven attacker has his sights on a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ornstein tweeted:

“Cody Gakpo to Leeds in January not happening as things stand. Talks continued after summer bid + clubs recently came close to agreement. But #LUFC aware #PSV forward currently favours likes of #RMFC. Much will depend on #WorldCup2022 form”

The transfer expert added in a report for The Athletic that other clubs are also in the fray for Gakpo's signature. He wrote (via Managing Madrid):

“Sources with knowledge of the situation have mentioned Real Madrid as a potential destination for Gakpo, while he was considered by Manchester United before they opted to acquire Antony from Ajax. Arsenal are among others who have also been linked with the PSV academy product.”

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Real Madrid are a possible destination for Cody Gakpo — report managingmadrid.com/2022/10/11/233… Real Madrid are a possible destination for Cody Gakpo — report managingmadrid.com/2022/10/11/233…

Ornstein's report didn't detail whether United still had an interest in Gakpo.

The Red Devils seriously considered bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer. PSV sporting director Marcel Brands stated that the Dutchman even held conversations with the Premier League giants (as per Manchester Evening News).

Manchester United ultimately added AFC Ajax forward Antony to their squad, ending their pursuit of Gakpo, at least momentarily.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, seem to be keen on adding to their young attacking core already consisting of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes. They are also likely to have a slot open in their squad next summer, with Marco Asensio's contract set to expire, which Gakpo could fill.

Manchester United and Real Madrid-linked Cody Gakpo has been on fire this season

While the summer transfer window led to plenty of uncertainty around his future, Cody Gakpo hasn't let that impact his performances on the pitch. The young forward has enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign for PSV Eindhoven.

In nine Eredivisie matches, he has already found the back of the net nine times while also laying out six assists. Overall, the Dutchman has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 matches across all competitions for PSV.

Squawka @Squawka Cody Gakpo is the first player in Europe's top seven divisions to score 10+ goals 𝙖𝙣𝙙 provide 10+ assists across all club competitions this season.



Obscene output. Cody Gakpo is the first player in Europe's top seven divisions to score 10+ goals 𝙖𝙣𝙙 provide 10+ assists across all club competitions this season.Obscene output. https://t.co/hfB44jo7EV

Given his current form, Gakpo seems to be a shoe-in to make it into the Netherlands' squad for this year's FIFA World Cup set to take place in Qatar. The Real Madrid and Manchester United-linked attacker has won nine caps so far for the Oranje, netting three times and laying out two assists.

Poll : 0 votes