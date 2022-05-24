Manchester United linked Frenkie de Jong drops hint on Barcelona future with message on Instagram

Frenkie de Jong has seemingly hinted that he wishes to remain part of Xavi's Barcelona next season despite reported interest from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old's future has been under speculation with United being linked with a move for the midfielder. Fabrizio Romano (per UtdPlug) reports that Erik ten Hag, who previously coached de Jong at Ajax, is pushing to reunite with his former player.

De Jong, however, seems determined to stay as part of Barcelona's side come next season.

He told the club's fans on social media:

"It has been a disappointing season for us. We couldn't achieve the goals we set at the beginning. But I want to thank the fans for their support this year. We will work hard to do better next season."

It could end Manchester United's potential pursuit of the Dutch midfielder, who is being touted as Ten Hag's first signing.

De Jong made 47 appearances for Barcelona this season across all competitions, scoring four goals and contributing five assists.

Manchester United's attention may turn elsewhere with Frenkie de Jong looking likely to stay at Barcelona

De Jong seems keen to remain at Barcelona

Erik ten Hag is in dire need of midfield reinforcements following the likely departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer.

The Frenchman's contract expires this summer while the Serbian has decided to take up a new (undecided for now) challenge.

De Jong would have been an ideal replacement given the success both he and Ten Hag had at Ajax, winning two Eredivisie titles together. However, the new United boss will have to look at other targets if De Jong does indeed remain at the Nou Camp.

One name that fails to go away with regard to joining the Red Devils is West Ham United's Declan Rice. The 23-year-old has had a phenomenal season with the Hammers, helping them reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The English midfielder is highly coveted, with Chelsea also reportedly interested and he could cost an astounding £150 million (per Mail).

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC @MarkOgden_ : "United have a chance [to sign Rice] this year. Chelsea are in turmoil with the ownership, City and Liverpool have said they aren't interested, Spurs and Arsenal aren't an appealing move for him. United might have a free run to Declan Rice." [United Stand YT] 🗣 @MarkOgden_: "United have a chance [to sign Rice] this year. Chelsea are in turmoil with the ownership, City and Liverpool have said they aren't interested, Spurs and Arsenal aren't an appealing move for him. United might have a free run to Declan Rice." [United Stand YT]

However, Rice is reportedly set to decline Manchester United to stay with West Ham for a further season.

Mirror reports that Rice wishes to stay with the west London side for one more season before making a decision over potentially joining a top side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves is another name to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

He has done nothing to dispel the rumors that he could leave Molineaux this summer saying (via Metro):

"All of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a small space of time. Let’s see what happens, I cannot say too much about it."

It could cost Manchester United as much as £100 million to sign the Wolves playmaker, with Arsenal also interested as per Metro's report.

