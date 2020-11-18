Manchester United-linked Mauricio Pochettino has coaching offers on the table: Ossie Ardiles

Mauricio Pochettino is tipped to return to management sooner rather than later by Tottenham Hotspur legend Ossie Ardiles. The former Spurs manager continues to be linked with Manchester United as he prepares to return to football management after a yearlong sabbatical.

The Argentinean left Tottenham a year ago and is considered to be the ideal replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should Manchester United desire a change at the helm. Pochettino was briefly in consideration for the job at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho was sacked before it eventually went to Solskjaer.

The Argentinean started his managerial career at his former club Espanyol, before moving to Southampton in 2013. He was so impressive with the Saints team that Tottenham came calling in the summer of 2014. Pochettino spent 5 and a half seasons with Spurs before his tenure came to an unceremonious end last November.

Rumors continue to surface that Manchester United are interested in him, but Pochettino remains unattached to any managerial role at the moment. Despite being out of a job for almost a year now, the Argentinean is still highly-rated in the world of football management. Ardiles has now revealed that Pochettino is weighing his options at the moment.

Manchester United might have to hurry as Pochettino is ready to choose his next destination

If Manchester United are to move in for Pochettino, they might have to hurry because the Argentinean has quite a few offers on his table at the moment. Ardiles believes that the former Spurs manager will be back to football management before long.

"He has had a few offers, but for one reason or another, it’s not happened. He’s just waiting and he’s in a very good position, he can more or less choose where to go. He knows exactly what he wants to do," said Ossie Ardiles.

"Football is his life, so he’s been watching everything and he likes to talk about football. He’ll take his time, and before long, he’ll be working again," added Ardiles.

Manchester City have identified Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino as potential replacements for Pep Guardiola, Goal can confirm 👀 pic.twitter.com/4PBtzIKVgZ — Goal (@goal) November 17, 2020

Advertisement

Pochettino recently expressed his desire to make a return to football management, putting Manchester United fans on high alert. The Argentinean spoke about his passion for the job and even revealed that he missed the nuances of managing a football team.

"I am looking forward to being involved in the game again, I love the game. It’s difficult; we are inside, we are working, we are doing things but it is not the same thing to be involved every day, to share it with your players, your staff and the club. You miss that," said Pochettino.