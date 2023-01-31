Manchester United linked with surprise loan move to sign Barcelona forward: Reports

Manchester United could make a surprising deadline day swoop for Barcelona and Brazilian forward Raphinha, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils have had a very silent January transfer window, with their only signing so far being Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. The Premier League side are, however, tipped to step up during the final hours of the transfer window as they hope to strengthen their squad.

One player who could now be an option for Erik ten Hag's team on deadline day is Raphinha. The Brazilian has struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou since making a £55 million move from Leeds United last summer.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in listening to offers for the under-performing right-winger as they hope to free up their books for possible incomings. The Catalan giants are said to be keen on signing Manchester City and German international İlkay Gündoğan in a bid to strengthen their midfield.

Raphinha, on the other hand, could be the man to leave on a possible loan deal for such a move to become a reality. The 26-year-old winger has made a combined total of 27 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez, however, did reveal earlier this month that the Brazilian is an important member of his team despite not starting many games. In his words, as seen in Barca Blaugranes, he said:

"He [Raphinha] helps where I need him to. He’s an important player. He has been a starter but more so as a substitute."

He continued:

"He is a guarantee coming off the bench. He's very motivated, understands the space, works hard, he's important."

It's left to be seen if Raphinha will eventually be allowed to leave on loan on deadline day, amid interest from Manchester United.

Ten Hag's comments on Weghorst's debut for Manchester United

The Dutch striker has been the only January signing by Manchester United so far in a very quiet winter transfer window.

Weghorst made his debut for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against a very resilient Crystal Palace side. While he was not on the score sheet, Ten Hag believes the striker had a good debut game.

In his words, as seen on Manchester United's official website, he said:

''I thought it was the best choice, as he has a profile of a number nine and I thought he did well.''

He continued:

"He [Weghorst] had good link-up play and he made a good run for the first goal with a front-post run by taking two players out. He helped Bruno [Fernandes] be free. Also in [the] pressing, you can see it was a good debut."

