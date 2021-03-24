Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal interested in RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka: Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have endured their own troubles with strikers this season, so it’s not a wonder that all three clubs are linked with a budding forward at the moment.

According to Sportsmole via Salzburger Nachrichten, the three Premier League sides have joined the race for talented RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka. Manchester United are already looking for options with Edinson Cavani’s future still hanging in the balance.

Liverpool are eager to challenge for the Premier League title again, while Arsenal have realized that their current squad is simply not good enough.

Daka joined RB Salzburg in 2017 but has come into his own in recent seasons. The Zambian managed 27 goals from 45 appearances for the Austrian side last season, and already has 27 goals from 31 games in all competitions this year.

He has understandably caught the attention of Manchester United, who have been linked with Daka’s former teammate Erling Haaland. Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are also among the clubs monitoring him at the moment.

The Red Devils have suffered due to the absence of a proper No. 9 in the team, with Cavani spending a lot of time on the sidelines. Anthony Martial has failed to replicate his form since last season, leaving Manchester United struggling to break down the opposition at times.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been laid bare through injuries, highlighting the need for attacking reinforcements in the summer. Arsenal have been taking baby steps under Mikel Arteta and Daka will greatly enhance their frontline next season.

There is clear interest from several English clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, in Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka. #MUFC [@KernNiko] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 23, 2021

The Salzburg striker has picked up a goal or assist in all of his last 12 games in the league, justifying the high-profile interest in him. It is safe to say that Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal would have liked to have him in the squad at the moment, so the trio could lock horns for his signature in the summer.

Interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal could increase Daka’s valuation

RB Salzburg currently value Daka at £17m, but interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe could further increase their asking price. The Zambian could even be a cheaper alternative to Haaland, whom the 22-year-old will be hoping to emulate, so it remains to be seen whether Manchester United target him instead.

If the Red Devils do decide to stick with the Norwegian, it would open the door for Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for his signature.

There aren't many players in better form right now than Red Bull Salzburg's Patson Daka. He's scored 20 goals in 18 games so far this season in the Austrian Bundesliga, and he features on the cover of this month's #WorldSoccer. 🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/ERCcYd3LTq — World Soccer (@WorldSoccerMag) March 22, 2021