Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal stars among Premier League's fastest players this season

The Premier League's three fastest players this season have been revealed, with one or two surprising names on the list.

Perhaps the most interesting name in the top three is Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, who has been a key member of Erik ten Hag's team this season. The right-back has made 15 appearances for Manchester United this term. However, he has been linked with a move away due to his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

A big thank you to our away fans! You're something else

As per Opta, Dalot achieved a top speed of 35.8 kph earlier in the season, which is the third fastest number in the division. Liverpool's club-record summer signing Darwin Nunez registered the quickest speed this term, as he clocked 36.5 kph.

The Uruguayan striker has endured a mixed start to life in English football, scoring six times in 13 appearances. He has also picked up a needless red card and missed several big chances during his time at Anfield, with his top speed just adding to his whirlwind aura.

Nunez has registered a top speed that is over half a kilometer quicker than the second-placed player, which is Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal. The winger has been one of the league's star performers in the opening eleven game weeks. The Brazilian's blistering pace is a fantastic weapon for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Diogo Dalot speaks about positive attitude in the Manchester United dressing room

Manchester United have enjoyed a decent start to the campaign as they continue to push for a Champions League place this season. Dalot believes that the squad's unity and spirit are helping them a lot, as he told Manchester United's official website:

"I think that this is what will take us to places. Be a squad as a full, not just 11 or 12, 13 players, be a complete squad and I think everyone feels that they can get a chance if they work hard, if they fight for it."

“I think this competition is healthy for everyone, especially us as players. It always improves us and I think, as a squad, it’s the best that you can have.”

Dalot also believes that he can see his teammates developing under Ten Hag. He added:

“I think we still have a lot of time and space to improve but the games are coming fast so we have to be prepared each game for different kinds of things that the manager can ask for us."

“But overall, I think we are reacting well to what he has been asking – especially after the pre-season, where we had a lot of information coming to us.”

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



88% pass accuracy

78 touches

8 ball recoveries

5 long balls completed

2/2 crosses completed

2/2 aerial duels won

2 key passes

1 interception



So important tonight. Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham Hotspur:88% pass accuracy78 touches8 ball recoveries5 long balls completed2/2 crosses completed2/2 aerial duels won2 key passes1 interceptionSo important tonight. Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Tottenham Hotspur:88% pass accuracy78 touches8 ball recoveries 5 long balls completed2/2 crosses completed2/2 aerial duels won2 key passes1 interceptionSo important tonight. 🌟 https://t.co/0eYgQT90Z1

