Manchester United or Liverpool - which English club has won the most trophies?

Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the most successful clubs in England. While United have won a record 20 top-flight titles - 13 of them in the Premier League era - their arch-rivals are not too far behind with 19, with their lone Premier League triumph coming four years ago.

However, the Anfield side are far ahead of their Old Trafford counterparts in terms of success in Europe. Liverpool's 13 European titles - including six in the UEFA Champions League - far exceed United's tally of six, including three Champions League titles.

It's unsurprising that the two sides have also swooped up numerous domestic cup titles over the years, with United's 13 FA Cup titles only one behind all-time leaders Arsenal, while Liverpool have won the competition eight times.

So, which of the two clubs have won the most trophies across competitions? The answer is Liverpool (69) - who edge out their arch-rivals United by a solitary title. The Red Devils had the chance to move level with Liverpool this season but squandered a 3-1 shootout lead to lose to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Beyond the leading pair, Arsenal (49) are a distant third, followed by reigning four-time defending Premier League winners Manchester City (36) and Chelsea (34) to round out the top five.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United and Liverpool have had contrasting starts to the new season. The Red Devils commenced with a defeat in the Community Shield, where they squandered a late lead and a 3-1 advantage in the ensuing shootout to City.

They opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 home win over Fulham, with new signing Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to strike a late winner on his club debut. However, the Red Devils conceded a 95th-minute winner to go down 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

United next host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1. The Reds, by contrast, have had a flawless start to life under new boss Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Slot's side opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scoring after the break. They then beat Brentford 2-0 at home, with Luis Diaz and Salah scoring either side of the break.

