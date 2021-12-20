Manchester United and Liverpool to go head to head for €80 million-rated attacker - Reports

According to reports, arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go into a transfer battle for Porto striker Luis Diaz. Both clubs are reportedly on the lookout for a striker and Diaz has come under the radar for both.

The Colombia international signed for Porto in 2019 from Colombian club Atletico Junior.

Since then, Diaz has scored 39 goals in 120 appearances and made 17 assists. Out of the 39 goals, 14 have come this season in just 23 appearances.

According to SAPO Desporto, Porto have put an €80 million price tag on the 24-year-old.

Source: 🇵🇹 𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗚𝗔𝗟: Manchester United are now showing interest in FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, but is Liverpool who have shown the most desire in taking the Colombian. Jürgen Klopp is eyeing his long term options up front, and Diaz is consider one of them.Source: @cmjornal 🇵🇹 𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗨𝗚𝗔𝗟: Manchester United are now showing interest in FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, but is Liverpool who have shown the most desire in taking the Colombian. Jürgen Klopp is eyeing his long term options up front, and Diaz is consider one of them.Source: @cmjornal 🗞 https://t.co/BiSgQon1zu

Manchester United and Liverpool have vastly different situations in the striker position.

United signed Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and Edinson Cavani last summer. Both have been decent for the Red Devils but their age factor remains a concern.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had Roberto Firmino for much of this season. Diogo Jota has fared well in Firmino's absence but the Reds would like to have more depth in the squad.

Hence, both Manchester United and Liverpool could do well with a young clinical striker like Luis Diaz in their team. However, Diaz is not the only striker they have been linked with.

Manchester United have even been linked with Erling Haaland. Meanwhile Liverpool have been reportedly monitoring Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic.

It will be interesting to see which club wins the transfer-off if they go head to head for Luis Diaz.

Manchester United and Liverpool hoping to continue their momentum in the Premier League post Christmas

Since Ralf Rangnick's arrival as interim manager, Manchester United have been unbeaten.

They won against Crystal Palace and Norwich City with a scoreline of 1-0. However, their recent games had to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

They currently sit in sixth place, five points off Arsenal in fourth, but the Red Devils have two games in hand over the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their latest match on Sunday. This puts them three points adrift of Manchester City, who sit at the top of the table.

Both clubs will be hoping to keep up their respective ambitions for this season up next weekend. Liverpool take on Leeds United at Anfield while Manchester United travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United.

