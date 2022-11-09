Manchester United and Liverpool involved in transfer battle to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker: Reports

According to BILD, as reported by Football Talk, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko next summer.

Moukoko is one of the most in-form players in the Bundesliga at the moment. The 17-year-old prodigy has taken up an important role in Dortmund's attack since Erling Haaland's departure to Manchester City at the start of the season.

In 21 games in all competitions, he has scored six goals and provided six assists for the German club this season. His numbers for the Dortmund age-group teams are mindboggling as has tallied 142 goals and 27 assists in only 90 games.

His youth deal with Dortmund is set to expire next summer. While the German club is interested in extending his stay, nothing is concrete yet.

The player has also recently raised his wage demands from £4.4 million to £6.2 million. He is currently valued at a price of £26 million.

A move to either Manchester United or Liverpool will see his role cut short as both teams have reasonable firepower at their disposal already. However, he can expect higher wages at those clubs.

To add to that, signing on a free transfer will possibly give Moukoko the chance to pocket a hefty signing bonus.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reveals how he will manage the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Many members of Manchester United's first team will be on international duty as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on November 20.

Erik ten Hag revealed his plans for managing the squad during the tournament in Qatar as he said (via manutd.com):

“We have a lot of players that are going to the World Cup and we are happy with that, as it means we have top-class players. They go in for their nations, in different styles and different systems. They will play their games and hopefully most will be on the pitch as that guarantees they will keep fit.

"When you are not playing, I am a little bit concerned about them. For the ones that stay behind – and there are not a lot – it gives us the opportunity, first of all, to reflect on the last period and to make new plans, not only on how we are going in the right direction but how we can improve.”

Manchester United are scheduled to play two friendlies during the World Cup period. They will face La Liga sides Cadiz and Real Betis on December 7 and December 10, respectively.

