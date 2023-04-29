“A transfer is getting closer and closer” – Manchester United and Liverpool linked defender hints at summer move

Ajax's Jurrien Timber has set the stage for a transfer battle as he hints at a possible summer move, with Manchester United and Liverpool rumored to be the frontrunners. The Netherlands international was previously linked to the Red Devils following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as head coach at Old Trafford.

Having been a key figure under Ten Hag in Amsterdam, Timber was considered a prime target. However, he decided to extend his contract with Ajax until 2025. The 21-year-old has continued to be an essential player for the Dutch club throughout this season, with 42 appearances, one goal, and two assists to his name.

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Timber hinted at his potential departure, stating (via Sports Mole):

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, at the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday."

He went on to mention that he's in no hurry, and his focus remains on Ajax's triumphs:

"But when that is, you will eventually hear and it will happen in consultation with Ajax. I'm still here anyway and I'm in no hurry. The focus is now on the cup final and the remainder of the competition."

Timber's versatility as a central defender and right-back makes him a tantalizing target for interested clubs. Manchester United may be on the hunt for another center-back, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof failing to live up to the expectations.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are also expected to acquire at least one central defender during the summer transfer window as part of their ongoing rebuild.

Manchester United and Liverpool show interest in Newcastle United target

Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo, the 23-year-old French defender, has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, thanks to his impressive performances for Ligue 1 side Nice.

According to a report by GFFN (via Caught Offside), Manchester United, Liverpool, and Newcastle United are all keen on signing the versatile defender. A transfer fee of around €30 million (£26.5m) is expected.

Todibo, primarily a central defender, can also capably operate as a full-back. This versatility makes him an attractive target for potential suitors in the Premier League. The interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, alongside Newcastle United, will set the stage for a competitive transfer tussle.

As clubs seek to strengthen their defensive lineups ahead of the new season, Todibo's potential move to the Premier League will be a storyline to watch closely.

