Manchester United and Liverpool monitoring Premier League star: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are already looking ahead to the summer and could raid one of their top-four rivals to strengthen their squad.

According to Caught Offside, the two Premier League giants have turned their attention to Leicester City star Harvey Barnes. However, Manchester United and Liverpool might both end up missing out on him, because the Englishman looks set to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Barnes, who joined Leicester City in 2007, is one of the club’s youth success stories. After impressive loan spells with Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, and West Bromwich Albion, the Englishman broke into the Leicester City team in the second half of the 2018/19 season. He cemented his place in the starting eleven last season, managing seven goals from 42 appearances, as the Foxes narrowly missed out on a top-four finish.

This season, Barnes has been on fire, scoring 12 times in 31 appearances. He scored the third goal against Liverpool in a historic 3-1 win earlier in February, which probably earned him a few admirers among the Anfield hierarchy. The Englishman was also on the scoresheet against Manchester United in December last year, as Leicester went on to earn a 2-2 draw at home. The Red Devils, as such, are aware of his talent too.

Leicester are in advanced talks over a new deal with Harvey Barnes as they look to fend off interest from a growing number of clubs. Manchester United and Liverpool have both had the midfielder watched. [@MailSport] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 27, 2021

Both clubs are eager to add Barnes to their kitty. However, the Englishman is already involved in negotiations to extend his stay at Leicester City. Talks have already reached an advanced stage and despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, the player seems happy to continue his association with the Foxes.

Barnes would add a new dimension to both Manchester United and Liverpool attack

Harvey Barnes

Leicester City are currently third in the Premier League table, tied on points with second-placed Manchester United, while Liverpool are sixth, nine points behind the Foxes. As such, a stay at the King Power Stadium would entice Barnes, given the team’s fantastic run of form under Brendan Rodgers.

Harvey Barnes off injured. Maddison injured. The Leicester drop away begins? — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

However, it is also true that the Englishman has the talent to excel at any of the top six clubs right now. He would add another dimension to Liverpool’s current attack, which has become predictable at the moment.

Manchester United would also look at him as an upgrade to Daniel James and the misfiring Anthony Martial. However, with Leicester City looking to break into the top four permanently, Barnes will also believe that he could help the Foxes become title contenders in a couple of seasons.