Manchester United and Liverpool target says he is happy where he is

Leeds United attacker Raphinha has admitted that interest from top Premier League clubs like Manchester United & Liverpoo is flattering, but has said he is happy at Elland Road.

The Brazilian joined Leeds United from Rennes last year and has put in some scintillating displays for the Whites this past season.

His impressive performances for Leeds United have attracted interest from several Premier League sides, with Manchester United and Liverpool amongst the teams looking to sign him.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to add more fire-power to their squad this summer, and Raphinha, with his Premier League experience, could be a smart buy.

Raphinha has admitted that he grew up watching some of the stars who played for Manchester United and Liverpool, and hinted that the interest from the clubs is flattering.

However, the Brazilian also said that he is happy where he is, and is thankful to Leeds United for taking a punt on him.

“It is difficult to explain how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United being interested in signing me," he told Brazilian publication UOL Sport.

“Man, I grew up watching these teams on TV. I saw [Wayne] Rooney, [Ruud] Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also saw [Steven] Gerrard, as well as others like [Thierry] Henry, Deco, [Frank] Lampard.

“Today I’m making people happy with my football. I am not only talking about the other clubs, but also Leeds, who were the ones who took a chance on me. They are all very nice, including the supporters who seem to have a great affection for me.

“I have four years remaining on my contract and I’m not even thinking about leaving here for exactly this reason: I am happy and making others happy,” he added.

Raphinha mustered up six goals and nine assists in his first season at the club, and will hope to improve his output next season.

His contract expires in 2024, so only an extraordinary fee will perhaps tempt Leeds United to sell him this summer.