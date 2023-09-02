Manchester United loan out highly-rated youngster after getting Sergio Reguilon

For the second season running, Manchester United have sanctioned the loan transfer of promising left-back Alvaro Fernandez, temporarily moving him to La Liga newbies Granada. The transfer comes after the Red Devils successfully got their hands on the out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon.

Expand Tweet

Following significant injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Erik Ten Hag was left without a seasoned left-back on his team. With 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez as the only remaining defender with the ability to play on the left flank, the Dutch manager had to make a tough choice between trusting the youngster or recruiting a temporary fix.

In the end, the Manchester United boss went for the latter, opting to sign Sergio Reguilon on a one-year loan deal from direct English rivals Tottenham. With no guarantee of regular playing time despite the said injuries, Alvaro Fernandez was subsequently shipped out of Old Trafford.

The Spanish defender has always shown signs of promise from a very young age, reflected by his three-year stint at Real Madrid's academy. His recognised potential put him on the radar of multiple European giants, piquing interest from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City. Nevertheless, it was Manchester United who won the battle for Fernandez's signature in 2020, acquiring him from Los Blancos on a four-year contract.

The Ferrol-born defender has since made regular appearances for the Red Devils' U-23 team, competing in elite youth-level tournaments like the EFL Trophy, the FA Youth Cup as well as the UEFA Youth League. Despite being named Manchester United's U23 Player of the Year in 2022, Fernandez is yet to make an official appearance for the Premier League giants.

Following a consistent spell in the Championship with Preston North End last term, Fernandez will spend the ongoing season at Granada.

Sergio Reguilon pumped to represent Manchester United

The former Atletico Madrid loanee was apparently not the first choice for Erik Ten Hag, with the 53-year-old manager reportedly vying for the signature of Marc Cucurella instead. Nevertheless, Reguilon is now in Manchester and looks excited to don the iconic red jersey.

Talking to the press following the completion of his transfer, the Spaniard stated (source: Sportstar):

"In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down."

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

United now have a big Premier League fixture on their schedule, with a match-up against Arsenal on Sunday, September 3.