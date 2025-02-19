Manchester United loanee Antony nominated alongside Real Madrid superstar for February's LaLiga Player of the Month award

Manchester United loanee Antony has been nominated alongside Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe for February's LaLiga Player of the Month award. Antony has performed remarkably at Real Betis since he joined the Spanish outfit on loan from the Red Devils.

The Brazilian winger struggled at Old Trafford, picking up more yellow cards (14) than he has scored goals (12) in 96 games for Manchester United. However, Antony has found form in Spain, scoring three goals and providing one assist in just four games for Real Betis.

Kylian Mbappe is also in fine form at Real Madrid, having racked up 17 goals in 22 LaLiga appearances. He has two goals in three games this February.

Other nominees include Osasuna forward Ante Budimir, Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet, and Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

Real Madrid legend opens up about problems he faced at Manchester United

Real Madrid legend Raphael Varane has opened up about the problems he faced during his spell at Manchester United. The former centre-back spent a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu before leaving for Old Trafford in 2021. He spent just three years with the Red Devils before leaving on a free transfer to join Como in 2024.

Speaking about his time at United, he told The Athletic (via Manchester World):

“Even from the inside as a player, there wasn’t a clear structure on how things were going to work. There hasn’t been a fixed methodology for years. At Madrid, they have a defined way of doing things at every level of the club. At Manchester (United), it was not clear or defined enough to know how to recruit, how to play, how to communicate..."

Varane added:

“When I arrived [at Madrid], at the age of 18, I had no responsibilities in the dressing room. I was just there to learn. At United, they can recruit a very expensive young player and immediately play him, with all the responsibilities in an extremely difficult league. He’s got a huge weight on his shoulders straight away.”

Manchester United are currently 15th in the Premier League table, unable to find answers to their persistent concerns. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in the LaLiga title race, having also won the UEFA Champions League last season.

