Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson appears to show middle finger to Liverpool fans after helping Nottingham Forest secure impressive win

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson appeared to show his middle finger to Liverpool fans after Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against the Reds in the Premier League on Saturday (22 October).

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game for Forest. Henderson has been on loan at the club since the start of the season and has made 12 appearances for the club. He has kept three clean sheets and conceded 23 goals during his time at the club.

However, he amused Manchester United fans with his actions after the win against Liverpool as he mocked the Reds' fans with his gesture.

Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves back in the loss column again after consecutive wins against Manchester City and West Ham United.

They are currently in seventh spot in the league table with 16 points on the board after 11 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to his team's loss against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool FC - Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp criticized his team's performance during their loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League as he told BT Sport after the game (via Mirror):

"The performance I can explain, the result not to be honest. I never saw that game where one team has, not sure, four or five no brainers from a set-piece where we have to finish it off. We were perfectly prepared for that.

"Bobby first-half, Virgil two times, three times, you have to put the game to bed because the goal from us is a big mistake. Apart from that, all the chances we gave them because we played too often wrong passes in the centre. It happened anyway."

The German manager further added:

"They closed the center so much, so the wings was possible, it will not be a free-flowing performance, we knew that with the late changes and a lot of changes. It's a game you have to win by doing the right stuff again and again, and we didn't. That’s why we stood here and haven’t won the game."

He also shared his take on Forest's performance:

"It's Premier League and they're all good, all fight, but giving teams six clear chances. I'm not sure where I should put praise on. They're a great team, Steve [Cooper]'s a fantastic manager. For us, we have to win here - done - but we didn't.

"Credit to Nottingham, it was us against the goalkeeper, us against ourselves and not us against Nottingham Forest, nobody defended Bobby, Virg, we didn't use it."

