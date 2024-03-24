Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho makes surprise decision about his future at Borussia Dortmund - Reports

According to reports, English winger Jadon Sancho is unlikely to stay at Borussia Dortmund as he could return to Manchester United or find other suitors at the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho joined Premier League side Manchester United in July 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £73 million. However, the Englishman hasn't fared well at Old Trafford and failed to perform as per expectations. Since joining the Red Devils, Sancho has made 82 appearances, bagging only 12 goals and six assists.

Moreover, following his rift with Erik ten Hag, the Englishman was excluded from the first-team by the Red Devils boss. Later reports claimed that several senior players urged Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag, but the Englishman was unwilling to do so.

In the January transfer window, Sancho joined his former club, Borussia Dortmund, on a loan deal until the end of the season. For Dortmund, the English attacker has made 10 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals and two assists.

According to German publication Ruhr Nachrichten, however, Jadon Sancho is unlikely to remain at Signal Iduna Park after the 2023–24 season comes to an end. If the Englishman wants to stay in Germany, he'll be required to take a huge pay cut, which is not likely to happen.

Nevertheless, his return to Old Trafford is also improbable if Erik ten Hag keeps the managerial post at Manchester United.

Manchester United enter race to sign €25 million defender - Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have joined the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan in the pursuit of Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, as per the Daily Mail. Faye completed his move to Barcelona Atletic in July 2023 from NK Kustosija.

For Barcelona Atletic, Faye has made 24 appearances, scoring three goals. He recently became a hot topic in the footballing world after scoring a memorable long-range goal against Gabon in his debut for Senegal on Saturday, March 23.

Despite Manchester United's interest, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are currently the frontrunners in the race for Faye's signature this summer. As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona will consider offers of around £25 million for the Senegalese defender.