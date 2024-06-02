Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho ready to return to the club under one key condition - Reports

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho is reportedly prepared to return to Old Trafford only if manager Erik ten Hag is sacked this summer. The English winger has spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he got to feature in the UEFA Champions League final.

Sancho moved to Germany on a short-term loan deal in January after spending three months in the wilderness at United. The 24-year-old responded publicly to what he perceived as an unfair attack from manager Erik ten Hag and refused to apologise to the manager.

Manchester United sanctioned a move back to Germany for the forward, who seems to have found his best level once more. There have been talks between Borussia Dortmund and the Red Devils over the forward's future, who is keeping his options open.

According to Mirror Football, Jadon Sancho has made his terms for remaining in Manchester known in talks over his future. He has reportedly stated that he will only return to the Red Devils if Ten Hag leaves the club this summer.

Erik ten Hag has seen his position come under scrutiny after his side's largely disappointing season. The former Ajax manager was widely expected to be sacked by the English giants before a surprise FA Cup win reportedly changed the minds of some of the club's hierarchy.

Manchester United finished in eighth place in the league, their lowest-ever position in the Premier League era, and were set to miss out on European football. However, their FA Cup win against Manchester City ensured qualification to the Europa League and seems to have bought Ten Hag some time.

According to reports, a review is being conducted to determine whether or not to move forward with the manager for next season. Sancho will be keeping a close eye on developments at Old Trafford this summer as he assesses his options for next season.

Jose Mourinho blames Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for Jadon Sancho problem

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has put the blame on Erik ten Hag for his problems with Jadon Sancho. Speaking ahead of the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley, the Fenerbahce manager said that Ten Hag failed to get the best out of Sancho. He said (via The Independent):

“For sure, the kid made mistakes, but for sure, also his manager was not able to get the best out of him."

“As a player we know his talent, we know what he can do, there are no doubts about it."

Sancho fell out with the manager after he was left out of their trip to Arsenal and called out by Ten Hag for his performance levels in training. He responded by defending himself on social media and refused to issue an apology to the manager over the episode.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in keeping Sancho at the club beyond his loan spell. He finished the campaign with three goals and three assists in 21 appearances for the German side.