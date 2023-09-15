Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood breaks record at Getafe before even making debut: Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly broken a new record at La Liga outfit Getafe, where he is currently on loan. The English youngster has been in the news since making the move to Spain on a season-long loan as he prepares to return to football.

Greenwood's career has been on pause since January 2022. The forward was arrested on charges of sexual and physical assault, but the case has since been dropped as key witnesses pulled out. He was left in limbo for six months as Manchester United mulled over what to do with him, before deciding to allow him to leave in August.

The 21-year-old has been an instant hit with the Spanish club, with fans ecstatic following his arrival. The forward has a lot to prove about his professional and personal growth, and he has revealed his intent to do so.

Greenwood received a hero's welcome at Getafe and has now set a club record for most shirts sold within a week of his arrival. The 'Greenwood 12' shirt is the most purchased in the club's history, as per Goal.

Around 4,000 fans were at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez when the Manchester United man was unveiled. He showed glimpses of his quality in an open training session at the club's stadium shortly after his signing. Afterwards, he was seen taking pictures with fans, who were glad to have him join their club.

Manchester United have committed themselves to caring for Greenwood, who came through their academy before making his debut. The Red Devils have paid for a house for the forward and his partner, and have employed a translator for him.

Manchester United keen to help Mason Greenwood prosper

Mason Greenwood is regarded as one of the most talented players to emerge from the Red Devils' academy in recent times. The forward took English football by storm after making his professional debut for his boyhood club.

The Red Devils have tried to give the forward all he needs to return to the top of his game after nearly two years out. He has a lot of work on his hands to make his return, and he looks determined to make it.

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has spoken fondly of the forward and is keen to work with him to return to action. Manchester United are paying the majority of Greenwood's salary on loan, and will keep their eyes on the player's progress in Spain.