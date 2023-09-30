Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood dropped by Getafe for La Liga game 

On-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood was dropped by Getafe for their goalless La Liga draw at home to Villarreal on Saturday (September 30).

The 21-year-old Englishman has played three games this season, starting one. He appeared from the bench in the 3-2 home win over Osasuna and the 4-3 defeat at Real Sociedad. Greenwood then made his first start in the 2-2 draw at Athletic Bilbao in midweek.

He marked the occasion with an assist for Gaston Alvarez's first equaliser but found himself dropped for the Villarreal game at the weekend. Jaime Mata came in for Greenwood as manager Jose Bordalas opted for a five-at-the-back defence.

The ploy partially worked, as the visitors didn't score at the Coloseum Alfonso Perez, but Getafe, who are 10th with nine points, didn't either. Villarreal are two places and a point adrift in the standings.

Greenwood is yet to score competitively since United's 3-1 win at Brentford on January 19 last year. Days later, he was arrested on charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour. Those charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service a year later due to "withdrawal of key witnesses."

Although Greenwood has reiterated his innocence, United deemed it best to part ways with the controversial attacker. They announced that he does not have a future at Old Trafford and sent him out on loan on deadline day after mulling over his return to the first team.

"It's a bad start" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday (September 30), making it consecutive league defeats at Old Trafford for the Premier League giants.

Erik ten Hag's side have now lost four of their first seven league games. With just nine points, United have made their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 34 years and their worst-ever in the Premier League era.

In his post-match comments to MUTV, Sky Sports and the BBC, Ten Hag admitted that the team needs to improve quickly. The Dutchman said (as per United's website):

"It's a bad start. We have to catch up and do better. This is not good enough. Of course, it's frustrating for everyone, especially the fans. It's frustrating but for us, as well, the players and for me. We have to stay together, fight together and get better and make sure we get improvement."

Up next for Manchester United is a visit to Old Trafford from Turkish side Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).