Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has red card scrapped after RFEF rejected claims from referee

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has had a red card received against Rayo Vallecano rescinded.

Greenwood was sent off for allegedly verbally abusing referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez. However, on review, RFEF decided that Greenwood never took aim at the match official.

RFEF has since released a statement, which read (via Tribal Football):

"The task of this disciplinary body is not to re-referee the matches, without determining, where appropriate, the existence of a manifest material error in the referee's description of the action.

"As has been said here, only proof of an error of this type can distort the assessment made by the referee and, consequently, the veracity of what was recorded in the minutes."

It continued:

“The repeated viewing of the images, in fact, has allowed this Committee to conclude, beyond any doubt, that the action that led to the expulsion did not occur as described by the referee and, ultimately, prove the material error manifest in the referee's report. These images demonstrate that the player actually said “One, two, three, four, f***."

Mason Greenwood spent over a year on the sidelines after being jailed for alleged sexual assault, rape, controlling and coercive behaviour charges against him by his partner Harriet Robson in 2022.

Greenwood was acquitted of his charges last year and has since made a return to professional football with Getafe, on loan from Manchester United. The left-footed attacker has been in impressive form for the La Liga side, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 16 games across competitions.

The overturning of Greenwood's red card means he will avoid a four-game ban. It allows him to take part in Getafe's upcoming games.

Several European giants interested in Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

After his troublesome period, Mason Greenwood is once again back on the radar of top European clubs due to his impressive performances. Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the Manchester United loanee.

Atletico Madrid and Valencia have also been mentioned. Getafe want to add the player to their ranks on a permanent basis following the expiration of his loan deal in the summer as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is also open to the idea of having Greenwood back in the club. However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that any concrete decision regarding Mason Greenwood's future will be taken in the summer.