Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood shown red card for allegedly saying ‘F**k you’ to referee during Getafe loss

During Getafe's recent 2-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano, Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood was shown a red card for using foul language towards the referee. This took place during the second half of the game, which saw three Getafe players receive their marching orders in their home stadium.

The Manchester United forward was sent off early in the second half, with just 50 minutes on the clock, which only worsened Getafe's chances of getting back into the game. According to the referee Figueroa Vazquez (via GOAL), Mason Greenwood had been disrespectful in his verbal outburst, allegedly saying "F**k you" to him.

However, this is very different from what Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has revealed. The manager, who quickly defended his players after the game, said that it had been a case of misinterpretation. He said (via GOAL):

"He's a good kid. He doesn't speak Spanish. He told me that he said 'don't f*ck with me'. He hadn't whistled the fouls that were coming at him from a few metres away. It's frustration, he didn't insult anyone. It's a comment saying 'don't f*ck with me, you're not whistling'. I think everything was exaggerated and very rigorous, even Latasa's sending off."

Bordalas went on to discuss how the red cards had affected his team's confidence:

"Until Latasa was sent off the team was doing well. Rayo had a few chances from set pieces and little else. We had the game under control. It was a question of improving. We were about to finish the first half and we had confidence in the team. After the sending off everything changed and the second half was even worse."

Juanmi Latasa picked up a red card just before the end of the first half after getting his second yellow. Damian Suarez was notably booked twice while on the bench for dissent in the 70th minute.

Barcelona prepare to make bold offer for Manchester United star Mason Greenwood to wear Number 10 jersey - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to acquire Mason Greenwood from Manchester United in the summer. With the talented forward's impressive performances gaining traction in La Liga, he has begun to rack up an increasing number of suitors who are interested in his services.

According to The Sun (via GOAL), Barcelona have offered the on-loan attacker their number 10 jersey as they look to counter the building interest from other La Liga clubs. The famous jersey has been worn by quite a few Blaugrana legends including Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

So far this season, Greenwood has racked up five goals and four assists across 16 appearances for Getafe. These impressive performances have prompted his loan club to show their interest in a permanent move for his services.

According to GOAL, Getafe are considering a £40 million offer for Mason Greenwood, but there are no guarantees that Manchester United will sell. The forward faced charges of sexual assault and domestic violence in October 2022. While those charges were dropped in February last year, it won't be easy for the attacker to continue his career in England, where they were widely publicized.