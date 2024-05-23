Manchester United loanee Alvaro Carreras is reportedly set to join Benfica on a permanent deal in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joined the Portuguese outfit on loan in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United's troublesome 2023-24 season saw them face injury woes and a lack of ideal squad depth. The Red Devils faced injury crisis multiple times throughout the season, especially in defense.

Hot on the heels of an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, United are eyeing multiple options to strengthen their defense.

One area where United suffered the most was the left-back position. Both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw faced long-term injuries that saw them miss the majority of the season, even forcing the team to bring in on-loan reinforcements like Sergei Reguilon.

Despite the issues, one player that seems not to be a part of Manchester United's plans for the upcoming season is Alvaro Carreras. The 21-year-old left-back, a product of Real Madrid's academy, joined Manchester United in 2020 but is yet to make a single senior appearance for the English club.

Carreras' stint with United has seen him go out on multiple loan moves to the likes of Preston, Granada, and Benfica. The latter signed him up on a loan deal in the winter window, and as per the latest reports from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese giants have triggered the Spaniard's buy-out clause.

According to the report, Manchester United will gain a sum of £6 million from the transfer. Carreras is set to join Benfica on a five-year deal, as his former club retains the buy-back clause, matching rights, and sell-on clause.

Manchester United to sign teenage Argentine sensation to bolster defence

In light of their recent defensive struggles, Manchester United are also looking to strengthen their backline with new signings. The defense, which has been one of the worst among the top clubs in the league, is set to undergo significant changes. Adding to the challenges is the departure of Raphael Varane and the uncertainty surrounding Victor Lindelof's future.

To address these issues, United have been linked to Boca Juniors' highly-rated defender Aaron Anselmino. The 19-year-old centre-back has drawn considerable interest from United over the past few months. A report from Planet Boca suggests that Manchester United are preparing a substantial offer to secure his services this summer.

Anselmino has been on United's radar since January, and with Chelsea also expressing interest, the competition is fierce. Both English clubs are reportedly willing to pay up to $25 million (€19.6 million) for the Argentine teenager, whose release clause has now lapsed following a new contract.

Anselmino could be the key addition needed to rejuvenate Manchester United's defense and help the team bounce back next season.